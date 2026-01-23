Trina Storage and Aer Soléir launch Italy’s largest BESS project

Trina Storage, a global energy storage solutions provider and a business unit of Trinasolar, has signed its first large scale battery energy storage project in Italy with Aer Soléir, an Irish company based in Dublin specialised in the development, construction, and management of multi-technology renewable energy projects, with a particular focus on utility scale wind, solar, and energy storage projects across Eu-rope.

The landmark 250 MW/1000 MWh (1 GWh) project, located in Rondissone in the Turin area, builds on Trina Storage’s early activities in the Italian market and marks a major step forward in the company’s European growth strategy. This 1 GWh project is set to become one of the largest battery energy storage projects in Italy and in Europe. Trina Storage is already preparing additional projects for delivery under Italy’s MACSE scheme, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country’s energy transition.

Philip King, COO of Aer Soléir, commented: “The team at Aer Soléir is excited to see the Rondissone BESS project reach the major milestone of signing its supply agreement with Trina Storage. Rondissone represents the first construction start in our important Italian portfolio, and we look forward to working alongside valued partners like Trina Storage.”

The project was awarded under Italy’s Capacity Market auction for 2027 deliveries and will play a critical role in strengthening grid reliability, reducing curtailment, and supporting the country’s ambitious renewable energy targets. Trina Storage will supply, deliver, and commission its latest Elementa 2 Pro battery energy storage system, combined with power conversation system (PCS), medium-voltage skids, and a power plant controller (PPC), ensuring high-performance and grid-forming capability for the installation. Specifically, the 1 GWh system will be built using 228 Elementa 2 Pro battery cabinets and 36 integrated PCS & MV skid enclosures.

As part of the contract, Trina Storage will also provide a 20-year long-term service agreement (LTSA), covering preventive and corrective maintenance, spare parts management, 24/7 remote support, extended product warranty, and performance and availability guarantees, enabling long-term asset performance.

Gabriele Buccini, Head of Trina Storage Europe, said: “Italy is one of the most promising markets for energy storage, thanks to the combination of the Capacity Market, the MACSE programme, and the country’s accelerating renewable deployment. This first 1 GWh project in Rondissone marks the start of our long-term commitment to Italy. Together with Aer Soléir, we are proud to deliver cutting-edge technology and long-term services that will strengthen Italy’s energy infrastructure and pave the way for a cleaner, more resilient power system.”

