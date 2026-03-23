SSE’s Ferrybridge BESS enters full operation

SSE’s Ferrybridge battery energy storage system (BESS) in West Yorkshire is now fully operational, marking the successful completion of one of Britain’s largest battery storage projects.

The 150 MW/300 MWh project benefits from its location on the site of the former 2 GW Ferrybridge power station which was decommissioned in 2016. The newly commissioned battery storage system is designed to store electricity and release it back to the grid when demand is highest.

The system can operate for up to two hours at full output and is capable of meeting the equivalent peak electricity demand of almost 250 000 homes.

By providing rapid-response energy storage, Ferrybridge BESS will play an important role in balancing supply and demand and supporting the efficient and reliable operation of the UK’s electricity network.

Construction at Ferrybridge began in August 2023 and saw the installation of 136 battery units supplied by Sungrow, as well as an associated 132 kv transformer at the site. Construction works were led by principal contractor for the project, OCU Energy.

Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Wind, Solar and Battery, SSE Renewables, said: “Bringing Ferrybridge BESS into full operation demonstrates how SSE is continuing to deliver a cleaner, flexible, secure, and more affordable energy system for consumers.

“Delivering a project of this scale safely is a testament to the dedication of the project team, contractors and partners. Ferrybridge will now provide critical support to strengthen grid flexibility and system resilience to benefit UK energy users.”

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