ENGIE commissions 100 MW of battery storage in Scotland

ENGIE has reached full commercial operation for two new battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Scotland, marking a significant step forward in its continued investment in flexible, low-carbon infrastructure across the UK.

Located in Cathkin (near East Kilbride) and Broxburn (west of Edinburgh), the two 50 MW/100 MWh facilities are now operational. Designed with a two-hour duration storage, these batteries will play a critical role in balancing supply and demand by storing surplus energy and later discharging it to the grid when required.

Beyond providing structural capacity, both installations are actively participating in UK electricity and balancing markets. Their dynamic response to grid needs is powered by ORUS, ENGIE’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven optimisation platform. By combining real-time data, advanced analytics, and automated market participation, ORUS unlocks value across multiple revenue streams while enabling a smoother integration of clean generation into the national grid.

Suresh Bhaskar, Managing Director for Renewables and Batteries UK and Ireland at ENGIE, noted: “The commercial operation of Cathkin and Broxburn represents a major milestone for ENGIE’s battery storage ambitions in the UK. As renewable energy becomes an increasingly important part of the electricity mix, flexible storage infrastructure is essential to ensuring the grid remains stable, resilient, and capable of supporting the transition to net zero. These projects strengthen ENGIE’s position in battery storage and demonstrate our continued commitment to investing in the infrastructure needed for a decarbonised energy system.”

The delivery and operation of these projects perfectly illustrate ENGIE’s integrated business model, showcasing its end-to-end expertise from upstream development, construction, and operations to downstream market optimisation. By bringing together UK and international teams across battery operations, energy management, trading, digital systems, these projects establish a robust foundation for the future deployment of ENGIE’s growing flexibility footprint in the region.

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