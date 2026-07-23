PALFINGER secures crane contract for East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm

PALFINGER has secured another contract with Smulders to deliver 64 PF 160-5m davit cranes for the East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm, operated by ScottishPower Renewables.

Following the recent davit crane order for the Baltyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms, this commission underlines PALFINGER’s position in one of Europe’s leading offshore wind markets.

Located in the southern North Sea off the Suffolk coast, East Anglia TWO is part of ScottishPower Renewables’ large scale offshore wind development in the UK. With a planned capacity of up to 960 MW, the wind farm will provide almost 1 million homes with clean, green energy. Thanks to the long-term partnership with Smulders, PALFINGER once again plays a vital part in the project.

Iavor Markov, Global Key Account & Segment Manager Offshore Wind at PALFINGER, commented: “Wind energy is one of the defining growth markets of our time, and demand for reliable offshore solutions is rising fast across the globe. PALFINGER anticipated this shift early and made offshore wind a central part of our marine business. With our reliable and high-performance lifting solutions, we support customers in operating offshore wind farms safely and efficiently over their entire lifecycle. East Anglia TWO is a major renewable energy project, and we are proud to contribute our expertise once again.”

The order includes one crane for each of the wind farm’s 64 turbines to be delivered by the end of 2026. The PF 160-5m davit cranes will support material handling, maintenance, and service tasks on the turbine platforms. Designed for demanding marine environments, PALFINGER’s PF crane range combines robust performance with low maintenance requirements and helps ensure safe, efficient lifting operations at sea.

The East Anglia TWO order highlights PALFINGER’s strong position in offshore wind. Europe and Taiwan are PALFINGER’s largest offshore wind markets, with the UK being the company’s most important buyer country in the European region.

As PALFINGER already equipped East Anglia THREE with 96 PF 160 cranes – where the first turbine has recently been installed and offshore works are progressing – the order for East Anglia TWO further expands the company’s footprint in the UK. Combined, East Anglia TWO and THREE will be among the world’s largest offshore wind farms, providing power to around 2.25 million homes. Given the dimension of the East Anglia project, this follow-up commission underscores the importance of long-term collaboration, reliable technology, and strong execution in large scale renewable energy infrastructure.

PALFINGER has been active in the offshore wind segment for 23 years. Its lifting and handling solutions are currently in use in 19 countries on five continents and support the production of more than 53 GW of renewable energy.

With this latest order, PALFINGER has reached a major milestone: 7000 lifting and handling solutions sold for offshore and onshore wind. Around 6600 units have already been delivered. The milestone reflects PALFINGER’s long-standing commitment to renewable energy and its role as a trusted partner for safe, efficient, and sustainable offshore operations.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.