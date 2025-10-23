R.Power sells 49.9% stake in 127 MW/254 MWh Romanian BESS project

R.Power S.A., one of Europe’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies, has sold a 49.99% stake in its 127 MW/254 MWh Scornicesti battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Romania to Eiffel Investment Group, marking the close of a new joint venture between the two companies.

This transaction represents R.Power’s second joint venture with Eiffel Investment Group in Romania, following their previous co-operation in photovoltaic (PV) projects. The new partnership will jointly finance, build, and operate the Scornicesti BESS – one of Romania’s largest and most advanced energy storage facilities – further deepening the collaboration between R.Power and Eiffel across the European renewable energy landscape.

Located in Olt County, the Scornicesti BESS will provide 254 MWh of flexible capacity to the Romanian grid, supporting frequency control, balancing, and peak-shaving services. Once operational, the project will significantly enhance grid stability and facilitate greater integration of renewable generation, accelerating the country’s energy transition.

The joint venture underlines R.Power’s strategic focus on BESS as a core element of its integrated independent power producer (IPP) model, combining solar PV, storage, and wind assets across Europe.

Przemek Pieta, CEO and Founder of R.Power, commented: “We are very proud to strengthen our partnership with Eiffel Investment Group through another joint venture in Romania – this time in battery storage. Following our co-operation in PV projects, this transaction marks the next step in expanding our long-term presence in one of Europe’s most dynamic renewable energy markets. Romania is a key country for R.Power, where we are developing and building several PV farms, including Stalpu, Suseni, Dudesti, and Punghina. Together with Eiffel, we are accelerating the deployment of energy storage, supporting grid flexibility, and advancing the energy transition in Central and Eastern Europe.”

This collaboration reinforces Eiffel Investment Group’s commitment to supporting the clean energy transition in Europe through strategic partnerships with high-performing developers. For R.Power, it represents another milestone in executing its asset rotation and growth strategy, enabling reinvestment in new renewable and storage projects across its 30 GW+ portfolio in six European countries.

