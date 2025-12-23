Wärtsilä marks its tenth Australian project with energy storage system for Flow Power

Technology group, Wärtsilä, is set to deliver a 100 MW/223 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) for Australian renewable energy retailer, Flow Power.

Located adjacent to the Morwell Terminal Station in Victoria, Flow Power’s Bennetts Creek BESS will provide essential ancillary services, such as frequency regulation, strengthening grid stability, and accelerating Australia’s transition towards a renewable energy future. The order was booked in 4Q25.

Bennetts Creek marks Wärtsilä’s tenth BESS project in Australia to support the country’s National Electricity Market (NEM), and the first project delivered in collaboration with Flow Power. Bennetts Creek will join the retailer’s rapidly expanding portfolio of renewable energy and BESS projects, providing community benefits plus reliable, firmed supply for Australia’s grid and its renewable energy retail contracts.

Bennetts Creek will also provide frequency regulation, a key ancillary service, which offers a steady, valuable income stream that complements energy arbitrage and helps meet key compliance requirements for BESS projects. It also plays a crucial role in keeping the grid stable as traditional generators retire.

Suraj Narayan, Managing Director, Wärtsilä Energy Storage Australia, commented: “Flow Power shares our commitment to accelerating Australia’s clean energy goals, and we look forward to collaborating on their largest project to date. This project demonstrates how advanced batteries can deliver both reliability and revenue. As the NEM transitions to a lower carbon system with increasing variable renewable energy, systems with strong frequency response capabilities, like Bennetts Creek, will be ideally positioned to tap into these new high-value opportunities.”

The project will utilise Wärtsilä’s Quantum hardware, a fully integrated, modular, and compact energy storage system designed to ease deployment and optimise sustainable energy across project locations and market applications. Wärtsilä’s controls and optimisation software, GEMS, will serve as the project’s intelligent power plant controller, managing the integration of the energy storage system. It conducts intelligent power control and optimised energy management operations for the entire plant to meet grid requirements and response times, charge and discharge the battery appropriately, and maximise project value. This project will be delivered under an engineered equipment delivery (EEQ) contract with Wärtsilä providing guaranteed asset performance under a separate long-term service agreement.

Tom Harrison, Flow Power General Manager Energy Projects, added: “The Bennetts Creek Battery is a significant milestone for Flow Power. The project will provide firm power and energy storage capacity to support additional renewable energy projects in Victoria and strengthen our growing project portfolio across the NEM. We look forward to collaborating with Wärtsilä to deliver this exciting new project together.”

As a Tier 1 integrator in Australia, Wärtsilä will expand its local footprint to more than 6 GWh of capacity with the Bennetts Creek Battery, delivering greater grid stability and supporting the country’s net zero by 2045 target. Construction of the project will commence in 2026 and is expected to be operational in 2028.

