Field set to build multi-gigawatt portfolio in Italy

Field, the renewable energy infrastructure company, has announced its expansion into Italy, hiring a highly experienced General Manager and developing a multi-gigawatt portfolio across the country.

Founded in 2021, Field is dedicated to building the renewable energy infrastructure and technology needed to reach net zero and avoid climate catastrophe. With its GB pipeline of battery storage sites underway, Field is now aiming to accelerate the deployment of large scale battery storage projects in Italy, which the company will operate itself, using its proprietary energy trading platform, Gaia.

Italy is seeking to rapidly decarbonise to meet national and EU goals and targets, bringing renewables’ share of final gross electricity production to 72% by 2030, and to 95 – 100% by 2050. The growth of this intermittency of supply, alongside existing grid congestion and instability, growing wind curtailment issues (particularly in the South), not to mention Italy’s unique geography (with electricity supply based in the South but more demand coming from the North), is creating a significant need for battery storage.

With positive regulation on storage set to be introduced in the coming weeks, Italy will require companies with a strong track record of developing storage sites and bringing batteries online quickly. To help with Italy’s energy transition, Field is actively reviewing potential battery storage sites and intends to announce its first projects in Italy in due course.

Field’s Italian operations are based in Rome, led by Emanuele Taibi as General Manager. With extensive international experience on renewable energy and energy transition, Emanuele joins from the International Renewable Energy Agency, where he set up and led the power sector transformation strategies team, developing the programme on power system flexibility, with a focus on storage and hydrogen. With a PhD in energy technology, Emanuele brings over 20 years of experience in the energy sector. In his new role at Field, Emanuele is responsible for the establishment of Field Italia and its organic growth.

Emanuele will work alongside Roberto Nardi, who recently joined as Project Development Lead. Roberto has over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. He will be leading on taking projects from identification and inception, through to managing the handover between construction and operation with EPC. The Field Italia team is growing quickly, with plans to expand the team into double digits in the next few years.

Field Italia is currently scaling up its development pipeline, with several land opportunities being pursued, and has recently closed a £77 million investment round.

Emanuele Taibi, General Manager, Field Italia, said: “I am excited to bring my expertise to Field and help establish its Italy operations. Italy’s renewable potential and complex geography makes battery storage a perfect technology to accelerate the decarbonisation of its power system and we hope that the incoming regulation will help to kickstart what could become one of the top-three markets for storage in Europe. Energy transition is my passion and it is a privilege to be joining a talented team of colleagues who are equally as determined to make the transition a reality. We can achieve this by developing, financing, building, and operating the infrastructure we need to reach net zero, starting with battery storage.”

Amit Gudka, CEO, Field, stated: “Ema and Roberto are fantastic hires for Field. Both are great additions to our team and bring decades of experience in the energy sector. They will both play an important role in establishing Field’s operations in Italy, a key market as we expand internationally. Italy has great potential and a clear need for battery storage, and with the right regulation could become a leading market in Europe’s energy transition.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.