Apatura secures planning consent for new 40 MW energy storage system

Renewable energy storage specialist, Apatura, has received planning consent for its latest grid scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at the village of Eaglesham in East Renfrewshire, strengthening its growing portfolio of clean energy infrastructure in Scotland.

The company has secured planning permission for a new 40 MW/80 MWh BESS located on the east side of Glasgow Road in Eaglesham, 23 miles from Glasgow and 10 miles from East Kilbride.

The eight-acre Glasgow Road site is the eighth BESS development that Apatura has received planning consent for in the last 16 months and brings its total consented BESS portfolio to 1.5 GW.

The decision letter from East Renfrewshire Council confirmed that the proposed site complies with planning policy, stating, “The development is considered to comply with development plan policies.”

The approval is another important step for Apatura in delivering the infrastructure needed to support a more flexible, secure, and sustainable energy system for the UK and achieving Apatura’s vision of a sustainable world powered by renewable energy.

The site will play a crucial role in meeting Scotland’s net-zero commitment as set out in the Climate Change Act 2008 (2050 Target Amendment) Order 2019. When it comes online, it will make a substantial contribution to the Scottish Government’s goal of generating 50% of Scotland's overall energy consumption from renewable sources and to deliver a net zero energy system by 2045.

The proposed development will also generate direct employment during the construction, operational and decommissioning phases, as well as indirect job creation in the supply chain and related services. The project will support around 25 full-time jobs during the construction period, with additional benefits across the wider supply chain.

Andrew Philpott, Chief Development Officer at Apatura, stated: “We welcome East Renfrewshire Council’s decision to approve this essential energy storage project. With no objections from the Council, it reflects strong local and national support for sustainable infrastructure.

“Scotland is leading the way in building the resilient systems needed for a net zero future. Projects like Glasgow Road are key to enabling the ambitions outlined by NESO in their 2030 Clean Power Pathway. Scottish communities are right at the heart of this transition.”

The Glasgow Road BESS, which will comprise a BESS, associated infrastructure and the planting of new native species trees to improve biodiversity, was approved by East Renfrewshire Council on 15 April 2025.

The proposed BESS facility will be well screened from all directions with native planting and will be in use for a period of 40 years, after which time the land will be restored to its original condition. The batteries are intentionally coloured green to blend into the existing natural surroundings.

Apatura worked closely with East Renfrewshire Council, to achieve this success, which will bring grid resilience, create local job opportunities and a Community Benefit Fund.

A BESS is an advanced technology system designed to store electrical energy during periods of high generation and low demand, which can then be exported back into the grid network during periods of high demand.

Philpott continued: “BESS plays a crucial role in modern energy management, especially in the context of renewable energy integration and grid stability. Apatura’s BESS projects are central to our goal of enhancing the renewable energy infrastructure in Scotland.

“This latest approved scheme will help deliver stable energy prices, leading to reduced bills and taking the pressure off households while at the same time increasing energy security.

“We are committed to delivering reliable, clean energy to communities across Scotland and the wider UK, and this latest planning consent does just that,” concluded Philpott.

“The scheme will strengthen grid security, enhance UK energy and support the transition to a low carbon economy.”

