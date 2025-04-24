Vattenfall signs agreement to optimise large scale battery park in the Netherlands

Vattenfall and Return have entered into an agreement under which Vattenfall will operate and optimise a large scale battery park with a capacity of 50 MW for eight years. The battery park will be located in Waddinxveen in southern Netherlands and is planned to be operational in 1H26.

Return will provide Vattenfall with a large scale battery with an output of 50 MW and a storage capacity of 100 MWh in an eight-year contract from the planned commissioning in 1H26. The battery storage will be connected to Tennet’s high-voltage grid in the area.

“Flexible storage systems are becoming increasingly indispensable for a stable, fossil-free and efficient energy supply. Large scale battery systems serve the energy transition and play their part in realising our goal of enabling of fossil freedom,” said Honey Duan, Manager of External Battery Storage Systems at Vattenfall.

As an integrated energy supplier, Vattenfall is not only developing its own battery projects. The optimisation and marketing of external large scale storage systems is also gaining momentum.

“In a volatile environment, the large scale battery from Return will provide us with a valuable, flexible add-on to our increasing portfolio of renewable electricity production. We will integrate the battery into our automated trading processes, thereby reducing costs for imbalances and balancing energy in our portfolio and allowing us always to provide flexibility where it brings the greatest benefit to the electricity market. Batteries act as flexible storage systems to bridge regional and temporal inefficiencies in the electricity market,” added Duan.

Vattenfall has the ambition to place up to 1.5 GW of external large scale battery capacity on the electricity market in Northwest Europe in the coming years.

“Vattenfall benefits from decades of experience in the operation and marketing of electricity from pumped storage power plants, as well as optimising batteries in the Netherlands with the wind farms Haringvliet and Princess Alexia. In Germany, Vattenfall already operates pumped storage plants and smaller run-of-river power plants with an installed capacity of around 2.7 GW,” concluded Duan.

