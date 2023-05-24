ESS Energy Warehouse receives further safety certification

ESS Tech Inc., a leading manufacturer of flexible, sustainable and responsible long-duration energy storage systems for commercial and utility scale applications, has announced that its Energy Warehouse products have been certified to the UL 9540 standard by ETL. UL 9540 is a comprehensive safety standard for grid-connected energy storage systems which affirms the safety of the battery system and its environmental performance. The standard covers stationary energy storage systems for both outdoor and indoor installations.

This comprehensive certification enables customers to expedite permitting and approval processes for new energy storage projects which incorporate ESS systems and further demonstrates the company’s commitment to deploying resilient and sustainable long-duration energy storage systems that are safe for workers, communities, and the environment. ETL certification to UL 9540 follows the ETL certification of ESS iron flow battery modules to the UL 1973 standard in March 2023 and initial UL certification to the UL 9540A standard in 2022.

Recent use cases illustrate the advantages of ESS’ safe and sustainable energy storage technology. In April, ESS announced a partnership with Coldwell Solar to deliver Energy Warehouse systems to microgrid projects which will power California wineries in regions at risk of wildfire. This follows the January announcement of ESS’ selection by Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to provide a battery system that will enable electrification of airside ground operations. The safety profile of ESS technology was a key factor in both selections.

In addition, ESS was selected by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) to deliver up to 2 GWh of energy storage systems in support of the utility’s 2030 Clean Energy Vision. To build a resilient, decarbonised energy system, ESS technology will be deployed across SMUD’s grid. The safety and flexibility of ESS technology make it ideally suited for siting in densely populated areas where improved grid resilience is needed and safety is a top priority.

ESS iron flow technology provides cost-effective long-duration energy storage and is ideal for applications that require up to twelve hours of flexible energy capacity. ESS systems are well-suited for multiple use cases including utility scale renewable energy installations, remote solar and storage microgrids, solar load-shifting, and peak shaving, and other ancillary grid services. ESS technology is safe, sustainable and has a 25-year design life with unlimited cycling and without capacity fade.

