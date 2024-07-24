TotalEnergies launches new battery storage development

TotalEnergies has taken the final investment decision for a 100 MW/200 MWh battery storage project in Dahlem, North Rhine-Westphalia.

This is the first project sanctioned by TotalEnergies from the pipeline of Kyon Energy, Germany’s leading battery storage system developer, which was recently acquired by TotalEnergies in February 2024.

The project, with a total investment of more than €75 million, will benefit from the expertise of Saft, TotalEnergies' battery affiliate, which will supply the project with the latest-generation of electricity storage technology (iShift LFP – lithium-iron-phosphate – containers).

Commercial operations are expected to begin in 2H26, and the start-up Quadra Energy – one of Germany's leading renewable power aggregators, acquired by TotalEnergies in October 2023 – will market the flexibility provided by these batteries.

“This investment decision reflects the acceleration of our integrated development in the Germany electricity market, the largest in Europe. For the battery system design, we will leverage synergies between our electricity teams: Saft will supply the batteries, Kyon Energy will manage development, and Quadra Energy will market this new capacity,” declared Stéphane Michel, SVP, Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies. “All our recent investments in Germany demonstrate our strong commitment to contribute to the decarbonisation of the country’s electricity and industry.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!