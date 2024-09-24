Root-Power begins construction on battery energy storage site in Essex

Root-Power, which launched in 2024 with the backing of the YLEM Group, has begun construction on its latest battery energy storage site, Coryton Energy Park, in Corringham, Essex. The 11 MW site will go live in 1Q25 and has been designed with a two-hour storage duration, enough to power around 22 000 homes.

Development work on the project, located in London Gateway, started in late 2022. The team at Root-Power secured planning permission in late 2023 following extensive consultation with local planning authorities due to potential flood risks and the presence of protected species in the area.

The location was selected because of its proximity to Coryton substation operated by UK Power Networks. This location offers a highly competitive connection cost, and the project size was carefully chosen to suit the existing infrastructure, avoiding the need for major reinforcement works. This further reduced costs and allowed for an energisation date for late 2024.

The Coryton project is part of Root-Power’s impressive pipeline of nearly 2 GW of battery storage projects strategically positioned across the UK.

Earlier this year, the company announced the appointment of global storage specialists e-STORAGE, part of Canadian Solar, to deliver battery solutions to the project. It has also partnered with Eclipse Power Networks as the independent distribution network operator (IDNO) and RJ Power as an independent connection provider (ICP) on the project.

As of September 2024, Root-Power’s construction team has concluded the main civil works and is progressing with the mechanical and electrical installation, ready for deliveries of the major electrical plant, including the batteries, towards the end of this year.

As the UK strengthens its status as a global leader in renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS) are set to be key drivers in achieving these ambitious targets. With construction underway at the site in Coryton, Root-Power remains committed to advocating the critical role of BESS in the energy transition, promoting consumer awareness, and pushing for planning reforms to accelerate its adoption.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, said: “We are making excellent progress at our Coryton project; however, the hard work doesn’t stop here. The southeast of England is a key area of focus for us with multiple projects with planning submitted and awaiting planning consent.

“Following the announcement earlier this month that our 12 MW/48 MWh project in Caterham Surrey has received planning permission, we look forward to grow-ing our portfolio in this region over the coming months.

“We have plenty more BESS projects in the pipeline and an expert management team that will help continue this momentum.”

