EDF to optimise Verdant Energy’s solar and battery portfolio

EDF, Britain’s biggest generator of zero carbon electricity, has signed battery energy storage system (BESS) optimisation and Contract for Difference (CfD) Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with Verdant Energy, a co-located solar and BESS platform owned by CVC DIF, and will trade and optimise the battery from Verdant Energy’s Walpole and Cowley sites.

The agreements support the expansion of EDF’s solar and battery optimisation portfolio through two new co-located projects, Walpole and Cowley, and mark a significant step in strengthening and expanding the existing partnership between EDF and CVC DIF, as they continue to collaborate on accelerating the UK’s transition to low-carbon energy.

The new deals follow the 50 MW co-located Floor BESS and the PPA deal signed for the Warley site in September 2023. These two new sites further reinforce EDF’s leading position in the UK’s renewable energy market, with a continued focus on maximising value and efficiency through the co-location of battery storage and renewable generation.

Each co-located site uses a BESS to store energy during peak power generation and export it back onto the grid when demand is high. The BESS will balance the intermittent energy production, maximising the site's efficiency and enabling a greater output of low carbon electricity.

Having this flexibility of the grid is critical to supporting Britain’s renewable energy transition and net zero goals. Both the Walpole and Cowley projects are real-life examples for demonstrating what is possible when it comes to using innovation to address energy challenges and drive energy optimisation in co-location.

Stuart Fenner, Director of Wholesale Market Service Commercial at EDF, commented: “We’re thrilled to have signed agreements for two additional co-located solar and battery sites with Verdant Energy, further solidifying our leadership in renewable energy optimisation. These projects exemplify our commitment to innovation and driving value for our partners by leveraging cutting-edge optimisation strategies and co-location efficiencies, while supporting the UK’s goal of achieving a low-carbon, electric future.”

