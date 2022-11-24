Morrow Batteries appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors of Morrow Batteries ASA (Morrow) has announced the appointment of Lars Christian Bacher as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 December 2022.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Lars Christian as the new CEO of Morrow. In Lars Christian, we get a very experienced executive and people-oriented leader. He brings significant experience from the energy industry and the capital markets as we are entering a new phase of rapid growth and expansion. Morrow is at the core of the energy transition, and Lars Christian will be instrumental in the continued successful development of Morrow towards being the world’s most sustainable and cost-effective battery producer,” said Liv Monica Stubholt, Chair of the Board of Directors of Morrow.

Lars Christian Bacher joins Morrow from the position as Senior Partner at the private equity firm Hitec Vision, following a 30-year career in the global energy company Equinor ASA, including eight years as Executive Vice President of Development and Production International, and as Chief Financial Officer. Bacher holds master’s degrees from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH) and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

“I am thrilled by the opportunity to join this once-in-a-lifetime Norwegian industry adventure. I strongly believe in Morrow’s vision to develop and manufacture the most cost-effective and sustainable battery cells in the world, leveraging the Morrow team and the unique technology which will be key in solving the energy challenges over the next decades. Morrow, their talented team of global industry professionals, backed by solid owners, have achieved impressive results in record time, and I look forward to accelerating this development even further,” Bacher concludes.

Bacher will assume the position as CEO of Morrow from 1 December 2022. Håkon Tanem, who stepped in as an interim CEO of Morrow in June 2022, will return to his job as a Portfolio Manager at Agder Energi Invest after a short transition period.

