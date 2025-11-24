Burges Salmon advises joint venture on acquisition of Scottish Highlands BESS

Independent UK law firm, Burges Salmon, has advised a joint venture vehicle owned by Asper Iona LP, a fund managed by Asper Investment Management Ltd, and the Craydel Group, on the acquisition of LG-B-50A Ltd, a project company holding the project rights for a 49.9 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project located near Beauly in the Scottish Highlands.

This transaction marks the first acquisition of a Great British BESS project by Asper and the Craydel Group and reflects an important step in their ambition to complement their other generation assets.

The Burges Salmon team advising on the acquisition was led by partners Alec Whiter (Energy Projects), Danny Lee (Corporate) and Euan Bremner (Real Estate), supported by Director, Patrick Munro (Planning), Senior Associate, Kirsten Ogg (Real Estate), Associate, Scott Paterson (Corporate), and Solicitor, Manahil Qadir (Corporate). The firm provided full-service advice across projects, corporate, real estate, planning, and tax.

Alec Whiter, Partner, Burges Salmon, commented: “We are delighted to have assisted Asper and the Craydel Group with the acquisition of their first BESS project and look forward to working with them on the ongoing development of the project. At Burges Salmon, our market-leading energy practice has been advising on energy storage and flexible generation and demand projects for over two decades. This experience – spanning all technologies and projects, including battery storage – enabled us to guide the parties through the complexities of this transaction and achieve a successful outcome for all involved.”

Adam Ben-Hamo, Asper Investment Management, added: “We thank the Burges Salmon team for its excellent advice. Working with teams across the firm has been a positive experience and their joined-up approach in each specialist area has been instrumental in achieving this milestone.”

