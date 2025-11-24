MT Group awarded €27.8 million EPC turnkey contract for BESS in Lithuania

MT Group has signed a €27.8 million EPC turnkey contract with Pure Energy Solutions for the design, construction, and commissioning of a 35 MW/140 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) facility in Rietavas, Lithuania.

The project will be directly connected to a 110 kV high-voltage substation operated by Lithuania’s Transmission System Operator (TSO), Litgrid, strengthening Lithuania’s flexibility and grid resilience. As renewable generation grows across the Baltics, the Rietavas BESS will provide frequency control and balancing reserves, supporting cross-border integration and participation in the Baltic and Nord Pool balancing markets.

Dr. Kristina Norvaišiene, Executive Director at MT Group, commented: “Rietavas BESS highlights MT Group’s commitment to delivering the next generation of smart energy infrastructure. BESS are becoming central to the modern power grid ensuring flexibility, supporting renewable generation and enabling a more interconnected Baltic energy market. This project is another step towards building a resilient, future-ready energy system for the region.”

Arturas Jacikas, CEO of Pure Energy Solutions, added: “This project demonstrates how strong local partnerships can accelerate the deployment of modern balancing assets. We are proud to have MT Group as the right EPC partner combining proven technical excellence, reliability, and a deep understanding of Lithuania’s energy infrastructure. Rietavas BESS will set a new benchmark for large scale storage projects, enhancing grid flexibility and cross-border stability across the Baltic and Nordic electricity markets.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!