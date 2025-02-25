Root-Power awarded planning consent for 40 MW battery storage site

Root-Power, battery energy storage system (BESS) specialists, has received planning permission for a new 40 MW BESS in Brinsworth, Rotherham.

The site will be able to power 80 000 homes for a period of two hours once fully operational.

The new site is located adjacent to the M1 motorway and will provide a biodiversity net gain of 32.8% when compared with the existing baseline. The location is well-screened by existing trees, ensuring minimal visual impact, and the motorway provides high levels of background noise, reducing any noise impact from the project. Although the site was previously registered as green space, it was not publicly accessible and too small for any meaningful agricultural operation. Therefore, Root-Power’s proposal was unanimously approved by the committee, having addressed all issues noted by consultees and the planning officer.

Brinsworth is the fourth UK BESS site that Root-Power has been awarded planning permission for this year, following success at sites in Yorkshire, County Durham, and the Scottish Highlands in January 2025.

BESS are poised to play an essential role in the UK’s energy transition and ability to achieve net zero by 2050. The UK Government expects demand for grid energy storage to rise to 20 GWH by 2035.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce that we have secured planning permission for another site. Managing competing constraints is always difficult when planning a project, so finding a suitable location only 1 mile from the point of connection with an urban area, without causing unacceptable noise or visual impact, is a positive.”

