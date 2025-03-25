Ardian enters into agreement to acquire Akuo

Ardian, one of the world’s leading private equity firms, has reached an agreement to acquire Akuo, an independent power producer specialising in renewable energy.

Founded in 2007, backed by ICG since 2022, Akuo has become a major player in renewable energy production. A specialist in wind power, solar photovoltaics, and energy storage, Akuo is present in markets in Europe and on both American continents. The Akuo group develops local energy sources that contribute to decarbonisation and energy independence goals.

Akuo’s production and energy storage capacity is expected to reach 1.9 GW by the end of 2024, with aims to reach 5 GW by 2030. This growth is supported by a portfolio of projects under development.

Ardian will leverage its expertise in the renewable energy sector to support Akuo in its next phase of growth. As well as capitalising on the company’s foundations to pursue growth ambitions, Ardian will also provide the necessary financial capacity for Akuo’s numerous renewable energy projects.

Ardian has been investing in renewable energies since 2007, positioning itself as a pioneer in the energy transition. Through Ardian’s infrastructure funds, the team already manages over 8 GW of thermal and renewable energy capacity in Europe and the Americas and has more than US$35 billion under management.

The transaction remains subject to the legal information and consultation process towards the relevant employee representative bodies and to the authorisation of the relevant regulatory authorities.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

