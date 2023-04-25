Ameresco and Sunel join forces to bid on PV solar and BESS projects exceeding 1.5 GWp

Ameresco, Inc., a leading cleantech integrator specialising in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Sunel Group, an international developer and EPC contractor for energy projects, have joined forces to bid projects exceeding 1.5 GWp in the UK, Greece, Italy, Spain, and Romania.

Ameresco, Inc. and Sunel Group have established Ameresco Energy Hellas S.A., which has already been selected by Cero Generation, a leading European solar energy developer, as the contractor for ‘Delfini’, a 100 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Greece, currently in the construction phase.

The 1.5 GWp of new projects that are currently in the bidding phase are expected to exceed US$500 million in contract value. The partnership combines Ameresco and Sunel’s extensive experience in engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of large scale PV and battery energy storage projects. Together, they aim to offer comprehensive solutions that will generate added value to project investors.

The projects that will be constructed will make a significant contribution to reducing carbon emissions and increasing the share of renewable energy across Europe’s electricity grid. The solar component of these projects will generate clean electricity while the battery energy storage systems will provide grid stabilisation services to improve the reliability and resilience of the grid.

“We are excited to partner with Sunel to participate in these tenders and deliver these transformative projects across Europe,” said George P. Sakellaris, Ameresco’s Chairman and CEO. “As a leading provider of clean energy solutions, we are committed to supporting our customers in achieving their sustainability goals. As we continue to accelerate our European growth strategy, these projects are a testament to our capabilities in delivering large scale renewable energy projects.”

“We are delighted to join forces with Ameresco on these projects,” said Konstantinos Zygouras, Sunel's CEO. “We share the same commitment to sustainability and the transition to a low-carbon economy, and we look forward to working together to deliver world-class renewable energy projects that will benefit the local community and the environment.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.