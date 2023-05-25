Powin signs agreement with Jabil to boost US manufacturing capabilities

Powin LLC has selected Jabil Inc., a global manufacturing solutions provider based in St. Petersburg, Florida, to better serve Powin’s expanding base of US customers and projects. Jabil will leverage its power-engineering expertise, global manufacturing footprint, and supply chain insights to accelerate the development and delivery of Powin’s StackTM750 Energy and Collection segments.

According to Wood Mackenzie, the US energy market installed a record 4.8 GW in 2022, with installations expected to reach almost 75 GW between 2023 to 2027. To meet this growing demand, Powin has selected Jabil as its manufacturing solutions provider to produce Stack750 energy storage systems. Starting 4Q23, Jabil is expected to produce an initial annual capacity of 2 GWh, with plans to ramp up to 4 GWh per year.

“Jabil’s flexible business model enables Powin to scale quickly and efficiently to meet high industry growth,” said Stuart Bolland, Powin’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our collaboration with Jabil not only reflects our pledge to safety and operational excellence, but more importantly our commitment to building a domestic energy storage supply chain.”

Powin selected Jabil due to a combination of the company’s high-level assembly techniques, deep energy storage prowess, and commitment to environmental health, social equity and sustainable practices.

“Jabil is pleased to support Powin’s fast-growth trajectory as a leader in transforming the outdated electrical grid nationwide,” added Bill Mitchell, Senior Business Unit Director, Jabil Power & Storage sector. “Both organisations share a commitment to sustainability and we are keen to leverage our expertise and capabilities to help elevate the standards for energy-storage excellence by bringing fully integrated battery-storage systems to market with speed and agility.”

This important collaboration will not only reduce supply chain risk by increasing capacity to directly serve the US market, but it will support Powin’s customers in meeting the domestic content requirements that are currently being set by the recent Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

