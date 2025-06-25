Prevalon Energy and Idaho Power reach commercial operation of BESS

Prevalon Energy LLC, a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, has announced that its Prevalon battery energy storage platform has officially entered commercial operation at Idaho Power's Happy Valley project.

The facility represents a significant milestone in Idaho Power's long-term strategy to continue serving customers reliably and cost-effectively.

The Happy Valley site features an 80 MW four-hour duration battery energy storage system (BESS) with a total capacity of up to 320 MWh. This installation will ensure that energy generated by intermittent renewable sources can be stored and dispatched when it is needed most, providing greater reliability and stability to Idaho Power's growing energy portfolio.

Notably, the project was completed ahead of schedule, underscoring Prevalon's commitment to delivery excellence and operational reliability. The system provides Idaho Power with added flexibility to manage growing customer demand, helping offset peak load growth and reducing strain on existing grid infrastructure.

Idaho Power selected this project through a competitive Request for Proposal process that determined it to be a low-cost resource and ideally suited to serve the company’s rapidly growing resource needs.

At the heart of the project is Prevalon's fully integrated modular AC energy storage platform, which includes advanced battery enclosures, inverters, medium voltage transformers, and its proprietary US-designed and built insightOS™ Energy Management System. Purpose-built for utility-scale operations, insightOS delivers real-time control, secure network segmentation, and advanced diagnostics to optimise performance and safeguard critical infrastructure.

Tom Cornell, CEO of Prevalon Energy, commented: “This project reflects the kind of trusted partnership Prevalon is built for. By combining our expertise with Idaho Power's commitment to a sustainable energy future, we’re delivering reliable, flexible, and secure energy storage solutions that will serve this region for decades to come.”

