Convergent Energy and Power and Alectra Energy Solutions JV selected by Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator

Convergent Energy and Power, a leading provider of energy storage solutions in North America, and Alectra Energy Solutions, a trusted provider of innovative, turnkey energy solutions, have confirmed that their joint venture (JV) was recently selected by Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to build and operate three battery energy storage systems.

The JV will install a total of 80 MW of storage – enough to power more than 83 000 homes – across three sites, a 20 MW facility in Guelph and two facilities in Vaughan, a 20 MW and 40 MW facility respectively. The systems will also increase the reliability and resiliency of Ontario’s electric grid while reducing reliance on fossil fuel generation.

Convergent and Alectra Energy Solutions responded to the IESO’s expedited long-term request for proposals, which aimed to add capacity services from new and expanded electricity resources starting in 2025. Construction of the systems is expected to begin in 2024.

Ontario is entering a period of emerging electricity system needs, driven by increased demand and the retirement and refurbishment of existing power plants. To address these needs, the IESO’s recent request for proposals included energy storage, which can store energy when there is a surplus and provide energy supply in times when it is needed most.

The JV’s battery storage systems will not only support the reliability of Ontario’s electricity grid but will also bolster Ontario’s minimal usage of fossil fuels. Because Ontario’s grid is effectively ~92% decarbonised, the power supply that the batteries will store and discharge will be almost entirely clean.

“Ontario is a leader when it comes to carbon-free electricity generation, and we are pleased to be a reliable partner to the province’s residents and utilities,” said Tremor Temchin, Head of Canadian Operations, Convergent Energy and Power. “Alectra Energy Solutions shares our desire to address the challenge of increasing energy demand by investing in the clean energy transition. We look forward to working with the IESO to ensure the province has the resources it needs to continue being a leader in renewable energy generation.”

“We’re committed to bringing proven solutions through innovative partnerships and advanced technologies,” added Ammar Nawaz, VP, Distributed Energy Solutions at Alectra Energy Solutions. “As energy demands increase, battery storage systems will serve as an efficient means of supporting an effective as well as clean energy transition in the communities we serve. Sustainable solutions like these are central to Alectra’s commitment to assist in addressing Ontario’s long-term energy goals.”

