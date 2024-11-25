Trina Storage to supply Aquila Clean Energy with BESS for German projects

Trina Storage, a leading provider of integrated energy storage solutions, has announced the supply of 212 MWh of fully integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS) for two of Aquila Clean Energy’s projects in Germany. Both the Strübbel site in Schleswig-Holstein and the Wetzen site in Lower Saxony will enable grid balancing and wholesale market trading.

The Wetzen and Strübbel sites are two of Aquila’s 14 planned storage projects, which collectively aim to add over 900 MW of storage capacity across Germany and are part of the 4.5 GW BESS portfolio that the company manages across Europe.

Trina Storage will provide complete BESS at both sites, based on Trina’s proprietary Elementa system and advanced battery cell technology, Power Electronics’ PCS and MV-Skid solutions, and a tailored BESS-PPC/SCADA System, in addition to an 18-year long term service agreement. The projects are being constructed by BOP contractor H&MV Engineering.

Aquila Clean Energy began construction on the Strübbel site in the summer of 2024. The project is one of the largest and most advanced battery storage systems in Germany and is set to play a significant role in the country’s green energy transition. The site is expected to go live in 2025, while Wetzen is due to be operational in 1H26.

Both Wetzen and Strübbel will be two-hour battery storage systems, supporting rapid response times for grid frequency fluctuations. The technology allows for storing electricity from renewable sources at full capacity for two hours, then discharges it back into the grid. The two-hour storage capacity is particularly valuable in addressing Germany’s fluctuating renewable energy landscape, where the availability of solar and wind power can vary significantly throughout the day. By quickly dispatching stored energy, these systems not only support grid stability but also enable a greater integration of renewables, lowering overall emissions and advancing Germany’s decarbonisation efforts.

Gabriele Buccini, Head of Storage at Trina Storage, commented: “Energy storage is a critical enabler of the energy transition, so we’re pleased to be working with Aquila Clean Energy on multiple projects in Germany.

“We have no doubt that both projects will be a huge success, and we look forward to working closely with the team to make renewable energy even more efficient and reliable, now and into the future.”

