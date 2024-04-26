Exagen receives consent for 20 MW UK battery

Exagen has announced that it has received consent to build the Brockworth Road Energy Reserve (20 MW / 40 MWh) from the Tewkesbury Borough Council.

The Brockworth Road Energy Reserve is a proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) connected into an existing 33 kV overhead line located east of the junction connecting the M5 and A417, and west of Brockworth Road, near Tewkesbury in the UK. The infrastructure to be installed comprises a standalone battery energy storage system, alongside associated infrastructure such as access tracks, secure fencing, and substation buildings.

There will be an approximately 80 m long section of buried cable between the battery system and the point of connection into the existing 33kV overhead power line. The point of connection and limited supporting infrastructure is located in a small area to the west of the main system.

