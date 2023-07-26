Altus Power announces new solar-plus-storage asset in Massachusetts

Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS), an independent owner of commercial-scale solar solutions, has announced the addition of a new combined 10 MW solar plus 15 MWh battery storage system located in Holliston, Massachusetts. The benefits of the electricity generated will be delivered under long-term agreements with a regional supermarket as well as local Community Solar customers under the Massachusetts DOER SMART Program.

“Battery storage is an important tool for local utilities to ensure grid stability as they increase their reliance on renewable electricity,” said Gregg Felton, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Altus Power. “In addition, we expect storage will increasingly be paired with Altus Power solar arrays for customers interested in clean, on-site backup power and electric vehicle charging.”

Solar energy systems paired with battery storage enhance the availability of clean electricity at any time of day, independent of weather conditions. The Holliston project was developed in partnership with REA, and adds to the 116 MW of solar arrays owned and operated by Altus Power in Massachusetts.