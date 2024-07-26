Root-Power appoints Eclipse Power Networks and RJ Power to support new battery storage project

Root-Power, which launched July 2024 with the backing of the YLEM Group, has announced the appointment of electricity connections experts, Eclipse Power Networks, and specialist electrical group, RJ Power. The partnerships will support Root-Power’s Coryton Energy Park project in Corringham, Essex, in which construction started May 2024.

Eclipse Power Networks has been appointed as the independent distribution network operator (IDNO) at Coryton Park. Its role will be to adopt part of the private and distribution networks being installed as part of the project, owning, and operating it for the lifetime of the project.

RJ Power will act as the independent connection provider (ICP) at the site in Essex. As an ICP, they will be the contractor responsible for the design and construction of the grid connection at the energy park, eventually adopted by Eclipse Power Networks. They will complete all design work, including obtaining approval from both Eclipse Power Networks and UK Power Networks (the DNO) for the design, as well being responsible for the procurement of plant items, and then construct the connection prior to it being adopted by the DNO and IDNO.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director of Root-Power, said: “We are excited to be working with both Eclipse and RJ Power to support and strengthen our Coryton Project and continue our mission to support the UK’s energy transition. By utilising an IDNO we have been able to accelerate the connection timeframe for our project at Coryton Energy Park, and through the added flexibility of partnering with Eclipse Power, our ICP, RJ Power, have been able to design the connection with far more efficiency and cost effectiveness than might otherwise be possible.

“At Root-Power we remain committed to our plans to add 150 MW of storage capacity to our portfolio in 2024 and 2025, Coryton Energy Park is the first project on this journey, and we’ve carefully selected both Eclipse Power and RJ Power because of their proven experience and expertise within the UK power sector.

“Our projects play a pivotal role in creating a more sustainable future by growing the UK’s renewable energy landscape. With battery storage solutions continuing to prove critical to reach net-zero targets, this remains an important time for us to invest in forging long-standing partnerships with other leaders in the industry.”

Charles Deacon, Managing Director of Eclipse Power Solutions, stated: “We are delighted to have worked collaboratively with Root Power, UKPN, UCE and RJ Power to bring this energy park online, providing much needed local balancing and flexibility to the grid. Including the unique challenges of this being an ANM connection, utilising an IDNO can provide economic efficiencies and engineering flexibility over the local DNO route. Eclipse Power looks forward to continuing to work with Root Power on more projects going forwards.”

RJ Power Connections Director, Matt Woolley, added: “Securing this contract was reliant on a well-developed work winning strategy with our client and is testament to the skill and commitment of the individuals involved. This relationship has been developed from demonstrating our skills to deliver during our time the working with our esteemed client over the years.

“The key to the delivery will be utilising the skills and expertise across the group of companies within RJ Power that can support key areas of the contract and full collaboration with our client.”