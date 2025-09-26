Greenvolt sells 112 MW energy storage project in Poland

Greenvolt Power, a company of the Greenvolt Group and one of the leading developers of utility scale wind, solar, and energy storage projects in Europe, has concluded an agreement for the sale of a battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Kozienice, Poland.

The project, with a capacity of 112 MW/448 MWh, is at the ready-to-build (RTB) stage, having secured all necessary administrative approvals, permits, and grid connection agreements required to allow construction to begin immediately. The buyer is DRI, the EU renewable arm of DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private power company.

Aligned with the Greenvolt Group’s asset rotation strategy, the transaction reflects the company’s approach of rotating approximately 70 – 80% of the assets developed internally while retaining 20 – 30% on its balance sheet – with over €500 million in disposals already completed in 2025.

João Manso Neto, CEO of Greenvolt Group, commented: “Greenvolt is one of the largest developers of energy storage in Europe, a technology that stands as a key pillar of the energy transition. This agreement fully aligns with our strategic objective to deliver high-impact projects that drive the ongoing transformation of the European energy landscape and attract strong market interest.”

Murat Cinar, CEO of DRI, added: “With the signing of this agreement, we are consolidating our position in the Polish energy market, and more broadly, in Europe's energy transition. By adding a second battery storage project to our portfolio, the acquisition of the Kozienice BESS will increase our total storage capacity available to the Polish grid to 245 MW. This technology will play a vital role in Europe’s transition towards a renewables-based system, enhancing grid stability and reducing the risk of outages during periods of system stress. BESS will be at the heart of the power grid of the future.”

Radek Nowak, CEO of Greenvolt Power, concluded: “Projects such as BESS Kozienice directly address market challenges and the growing needs of the power system by strengthening the security, stability, and flexibility of the grid. We are also proud that our activities support Poland’s energy transition as well as that of the wider Central and Eastern European region.”

The transaction with DRI is part of the dynamic growth trend of energy storage investments across Europe. The development of BESS technology enables the integration of a growing share of renewable energy into the grid and strengthening the foundation of future energy security.

Greenvolt Power is one of the leading developers of large scale wind, solar, and energy storage projects in Europe. The company has a project portfolio totalling 13.2 GW across 18 countries, of which over 4.3 GW are BESS projects. In Poland, Greenvolt is developing assets with a total capacity of over 4.3 GW, including 731 MW of wind power, 1878 MW of solar power, and 2712 MW of storage capacity.

