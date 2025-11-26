ep Group and GridBeyond sign battery optimisation partnership agreement

ep Group, a UK energy transition company, and global smart energy company, GridBeyond, have signed a partnership agreement to deliver an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered optimisation programme for ep Group’s growing energy storage operations.

The partnership further supports ep Group’s joint venture with Norwegian power systems and battery storage specialist, Pixii AS, launched earlier in 2025 to meet growing demand for optimised distributed energy systems in the UK.

The partnership involves the optimisation of 50 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in North Baddesley, UK, and the enrolment in the capacity market.

ep Group’s BESS will benefit from GridBeyond’s Energy Management System and AI-driven optimisation platform, which enables real-time optimisation, design, forecasting, and trading, allowing access to new revenue streams in the UK energy market. Accurate energy price forecasting will further allow for strategic charging and discharging that aligns with market dynamics and prolongs the life of batteries.

Leo Bedford, Partner at ep Group, responded: “Our partnership with GridBeyond advances our mission to accelerate the shift to distributed, decarbonised, and digitised energy systems. With this partnership, we’re combining GridBeyond’s leading optimisation capabilities with Pixii’s power conversion technology and ep Group’s delivery expertise to help clients transform energy infrastructure into a strategic, value-generating asset.”

Scott Berrie, Director of Origination at GridBeyond, added: “We are delighted to work together with ep Group to support their growing BESS portfolio. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to advancing energy storage in the UK and highlights the strength of our AI-driven optimisation capabilities, utilising our market-leading forecasting and asset state-of-health expertise to maximise profits across all markets. Energy storage solutions are essential to enabling the full potential of renewable energy, adding flexibility and reliability across the grid.”

