Ganfeng Lithium and EDF enter partnership for energy storage project

Ganfeng Lithium has signed an agreement with EDF to optimise and operate its Kintore project energy storage power station, marking Ganfeng’s first large scale storage venture in the UK.

The project is expected to deliver 50 MW/160 MWh of capacity and aims to begin commercial operations by 2026.

Under the agreement, Ganfeng Lithium will manage construction and equipment supply with local partner GV renewable, while EDF will oversee trading, asset optimisation, and operational management once the project is commissioned.

Using its Powershift platform and extensive market expertise, EDF will provide real-time grid services to help stabilise the network and support the UK’s renewable energy system.

Zhang Diyuan, Head of Ganfeng’s overseas energy storage business, commented: “Partnering with EDF allows us to bring Ganfeng's advanced energy storage technology to the UK market. By combining our manufacturing expertise with EDF’s operational experience, we aim to strengthen the reliability and efficiency of the UK’s renewable energy network.”

Stuart Fenner, Commercial Director of Wholesale Market Services, added: “Energy storage is critical to supporting the UK’s transition to a more sustainable, electric future. The Kintore project will provide flexible and responsive grid support, helping to balance supply and demand, strengthen system resilience, and deliver lasting value for consumers and asset owners.”

This partnership demonstrates both companies’ commitment to clean energy innovation and accelerating the deployment of advanced energy storage solutions in the UK.

