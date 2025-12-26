GreenPowerMonitor awarded contract by Equinor

GreenPowerMonitor (GPM), a DNV company and leader in renewable asset monitoring, has announced a new contract with Equinor, the international energy company, for use of GPM Horizon in its onshore renewable energy portfolio, which can enhance operational efficiency and asset performance.

Under a newly signed global contract, GPM can offer its flagship platform, GPM Horizon (Elite), to centralise and harmonise operational data across a multi-technology portfolio, which includes wind, solar, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The application is currently underway in Northern Europe, with potential expansion across all regions where Equinor and its subsidiaries operate.

GPM Horizon offers a streamlined approach to monitoring and financial transparency, distinguishing itself by integrating all three technologies – solar, wind, and BESS – into a single platform. It features AI-powered KPI categorisation, predictive analytics, and customisable reporting, providing comprehensive visibility and control across renewable assets.

“GPM Horizon exemplifies the power of data-driven decision-making in accelerating the energy transition,” said Juan Carlos Arévalo, Executive Vice President, Green Power Monitoring & Solutions, DNV, “By leveraging this platform, Equinor is not only streamlining operations but also unlocking deeper insights into asset performance and financial analysis.”

GPM Horizon enables Equinor and its subsidiaries to centralise operational data across a wide range of technologies and geographical locations, allowing for more streamlined and efficient management. It supports the optimisation of asset performance and operational workflows, helping teams to work more effectively. By harmonising data and processes, it simplifies tasks for both teams and asset managers. Additionally, it enhances financial analysis by providing accurate calculations of energy loss and revenue, contributing to better-informed decision-making.

Cybersecurity and data sovereignty are core to GPM’s offering. All operational data is securely stored in Europe, aligning with GPM’s commitment to robust data protection and compliance.

Anders Husby, Global Key Account Director at DNV, responsible for Equinor, added: “This collaboration reflects GPM’s global-local model, combining international scale with local expertise. Equinor’s teams benefit from GPM’s deep domain knowledge and hands-on support, ensuring seamless integration and long-term value.

“At this level, it’s all about the data and what it enables you to do, GPM Horizon is designed to meet the complexities of managing global, multi-tech portfolios, helping customers like Equinor make faster, smarter decisions.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!