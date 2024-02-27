Masdar proceeds with 55 MW UK BESS projects

Masdar Arlington Energy, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, has broken ground at the sites of two new battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the UK.

The Royle Barn Road plant in Rochdale and Welkin Road plant in Stockport will have a combined capacity of 55 MW and provide enough energy to power 25 700 homes.

The new BESS projects are being developed on previously industrialised sites, conforming to Masdar Arlington Energy’s strategy to house projects on land in need of redevelopment and regeneration.

Masdar Arlington Energy is pursuing an ambitious 3 GWh pipeline of BESS projects in the UK.

“To achieve the global energy transition agreed in the UAE Consensus, we need to utilize world-changing renewable energy sources and technology, including wind, solar and battery energy storage. The two BESS plants we are breaking ground on today underline the critical role energy storage will play in helping energy systems and infrastructure in the UK and across the globe to move away from carbon-intensive sources of power,” said Masdar CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

BESS provides a solution to the intermittency issues which affect renewable energy sources, storing excess electricity generated by solar plants and wind farms to be distributed during the periods when they are unable to provide power.

Masdar’s acquisition of UK-based Arlington Energy in October 2022 acted as a springboard for the company’s shift from investor to an active developer and supporter of the UK's energy transition through BESS and offshore wind. In 2021, Masdar established its global headquarters for offshore wind in the UK, recruiting dedicated teams to oversee its BESS and global offshore wind businesses.

