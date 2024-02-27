Renewable Power acquires 57 MW BESS project

Renewable Power Capital (RPC) has completed the acquisition of a 57MW ready-to-build battery storage project in the UK.

With this deal, RPC adds its first shovel-ready storage project to its UK portfolio.

Construction on the site is due to start imminently. Energisation is expected next summer (2025), after which the project will be connected to the UK’s transmission network.

This deal follows RPC’s two storage development partnerships in the UK, both of which were announced in the past year. These agreements total 4.5GW of capacity – 500MW with Greenfield and 4GW with Elmya Energy.

Herbert Smith Freehills and Ricardo acted as legal and technical advisers, respectively, to RPC.

“RPC is carving out its position as a player in the storage market. This deal brings our UK storage pipeline to more than 4.5GW, and now with an advanced-stage project. We see significant growth potential in the sector and look forward to building on this momentum,” said Kevin Devlin, CEO at RPC.

