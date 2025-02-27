Apatura secures 400 MW BESS in Scotland

Renewable energy storage specialist, Apatura, has secured planning permission for a new 400 MW capacity battery energy storage system (BESS) in Denny, near the village of Plean, five miles south-east of the city of Stirling, central Scotland.

The planned project will cover 112 000 m3 of land and is another milestone in Apatura’s ongoing mission to deliver sustainable energy infrastructure and solutions that fast-track the UK’s path to net zero.

The Denny site is the seventh BESS project that Apatura has received planning consent for in the last 12 months, bringing its total consented pipeline to 1.4 GW. This project reinforces Apatura’s experience in delivering grid-scale battery storage that supports renewable energy generation in Scotland.

Andrew Philpott, Chief Development Officer at Apatura, stated: “We are delighted that Ministers have supported this critical scheme and that the local Stirling Council has lodged no objections. Our focus on Scotland is central to our vision to harness its renewable energy potential. These latest approvals reinforce Scotland’s strategic advantage in delivering resilient energy infrastructure.

Philpott continued: “By securing strategic locations and grid connections, we are contributing to the UK’s energy security strategy and helping to ensure a stable and sustainable power supply. This is also a central goal of the NESO Beyond 2023 report which highlighted the vital role of BESS in Scotland.”

The Denny BESS site, which will comprise a battery electricity storage facility and associated infrastructure and the planting of new native species trees to improve biodiversity, was approved by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit on 25 February 2025.

When it comes online, they will make a substantial contribution to the Scottish Government’s goal of generating 50% of Scotland’s overall energy consumption from renewable sources and, by 2050, to have decarbonised its energy system almost completely. It is therefore critical to meeting the UK Government’s commitment to achieving net zero as set out in the Climate Change Act 2008 (2050 Target Amendment) Order 2019.

Apatura worked closely with the Energy Consents Unit and Stirling Council to achieve this success which will not only bring grid resilience, but will also create local job opportunities and a community benefit fund. Direct employment opportunities are expected during the construction, operational, and decommissioning phases, as well as indirect job creation throughout the supply chain and related services.

A BESS stores excess electricity during periods of high generation and low demand, releasing it back into the grid when demand increases. This enhances grid stability and supports the transition to renewable energy.

In the decision letter granting consent, Scottish Ministers concluded that the proposed new development will “support the resilience of the electricity network through the electricity it stores and the additional technical services it can provide to the electricity system operator. It will contribute to sustainable development, providing for greater and more efficient use of renewable energy generation in the electricity system, and in this regard, it will contribute to greenhouse gas emissions reduction ambitions.”

Andrew Philpott concluded: “BESS play a crucial role in modern energy management, especially in the context of renewable energy integration and grid stability. It is central to our goal of enhancing the renewable energy infrastructure in Scotland and follows on from a number of recent successful planning consents. This scheme will help deliver stable energy prices, leading to reduced bills, taking the pressure off households while at the same time increasing energy security. We are determined to deliver reliable, clean energy to communities across the country and this latest planning consent does just that.”

