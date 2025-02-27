Elements Green signs deal with Mitie for Europe’s largest BESS

International solar and energy storage developer, Elements Green, has signed a £71.5 million deal with G2 Energy, part of Mitie Power & Grid, to design and build its Staythorpe battery energy storage system (BESS) project and its associated 400 kV grid connection infrastructure.

The project is located near the Staythorpe National Grid substation in Nottinghamshire and will be one of the UK’s largest renewable energy projects.

With a 360 MW peak power capacity and an energy storage capacity of 720 MWh, the project has the capacity to power more than 95 000 homes for 24 hours and has a planned operational life of 40 years.

The project has also committed to delivering at least a 25.7% biodiversity net gain through 12 acres of landscaping to create woodlands and wildflower meadows, including the planting of 129 trees.

After obtaining full planning approval in 2024, work is beginning on site this month. Overall, approximately 60 jobs are expected to be created through the construction of the BESS.

Rasmus Friis, CEO of Elements Green, responded: “This partnership with Mitie marks a step forward in delivering one of Europe's largest energy storage projects. The Staythorpe BESS will strengthen grid resilience, drive the transition to a low-carbon economy, and deliver lasting benefits to communities and businesses nationwide. As works begin, we are proud to be part of shaping a cleaner, more secure energy landscape for the UK. At Elements Green, we are committed to accelerating investment in scalable, sustainable storage solutions because energy storage is the backbone of a net zero future.”

Mark Caskey, Managing Director of Projects, Mitie, added: “We are proud to be playing a role in achieving the Government’s bold clean energy goals, benefitting households and businesses across the country, while creating growth and skilled green jobs. We are excited for work to begin alongside Elements Green at Staythorpe and to see one of the largest grid BESS projects in the country become a reality.”

Kelvin Ruck, Managing Director, Mitie Power & Grid, noted: “We have been collaborating with Elements Green over the past few months to optimise the design and delivery schedule of this project. We look forward to building a long-term partnership with the team at Elements Green.”

