ILI Group announces second tranche of Gate 2-ready battery storage projects

ILI Group has announced the release of a second tranche of Gate 2-ready battery storage projects for sale, totalling 350 MW.

This new portfolio comprises five utility scale battery storage sites located across key Scottish local authority areas, including Highland, North Ayrshire, Perth & Kinross, and West Lothian. All sites have secured land rights, are either consented or due to obtain planning consent by May, and meet the technical and delivery criteria set out under CP30.

The projects have connection dates ranging from 2026 – 2028 and have either pre-qualified or a high-probability for Gate 2 grid acceptance.

Mark Wilson, CEO at ILI Group, said: “This second tranche builds on the momentum of our Q1 Gate 2-ready portfolio. With CP30 setting a clearer framework for delivery, we've ensured this next batch of projects is equally well-positioned to move forward at pace.”

ILI Group has already sold over 650 MW of battery storage projects, and is also behind 2.5 GW of pumped storage hydro – including the 500 MW Loch na Cathrach project, sold to Statkraft in 2023, the largest long-duration energy storage transaction in Europe that year.

