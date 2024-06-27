Apatura Energy secures multiple BESS planning approvals in Scotland

Apatura Energy has recently secured multiple planning approvals for battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Scotland, further solidifying its commitment to a green and sustainable future.

The latest approval was granted on 2 May 2024, for the Devonside 25 MW BESS by Clackmannanshire Council. This follows a string of previous successful planning approvals, including:

The Elgin 30 MW BESS by Moray Council on 21 December 2023.

The Saltcoats 30 MW BESS by North Ayrshire Council on 13 December 2023.

These achievements are a testament to Apatura Energy's capability and track record, which includes existing planning approvals for 100 MW of large scale ground-mounted solar projects and 30 MW of single wind turbines.

There is also an additional 2.04 GW of BESS projects submitted for planning approval which Apatura expects to be approved within the next six months. These projects form a crucial part of Apatura's extensive pipeline, contributing to the 9 GW in Scotland and 11.6 GW across the UK, reinforcing the company's position at the forefront of the renewable energy sector.

Andrew Philpott, Chief Development Officer at Apatura Energy, said: “Our significant pipeline of BESS projects ensures that Apatura has a key role to play in providing vital grid balancing services and a more resilient electricity network. We are expecting a large proportion of our Scotland projects to receive planning permission in the coming months, which will assist with achieving the aims and ambitions of the Beyond 2030 report, set out by the National Grid’s Electricity System Operator.”

