Arevon commences operations at 200 MW BESS in San Diego, US

Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, has begun commercial operations at its Peregrine Energy Storage project in San Diego, California.

The 200 MW/400 MWh battery storage project is located in the Barrio Logan community and marks Arevon’s fifth utility-scale energy storage facility in operation in California.

The US$300 million Peregrine project was developed and is owned and operated by Arevon. Peregrine employed more than 90 full-time equivalent personnel at the height of construction and will disburse long-term property tax benefits estimated to total more than US$28 million over the life of the project.

The facility features modern lithium iron phosphate batteries which are the best in class regarding safety in operations. Arevon’s top priority is the safety of those who live and work in its project areas, and the company has operated its energy storage facilities in US communities since 2021 without a single thermal or recordable safety incident.

Kevin Smith, CEO at Arevon, responded: “The completion of Peregrine Energy Storage is a result of the collaborative efforts of the project’s stakeholders and the local community who collectively support California’s renewable energy goals. Peregrine signifies Arevon’s ongoing commitment to energy storage and its importance in ensuring a reliable, stable energy system, as well as to advancing domestically-made energy in the state and throughout the country.”

Utility-scale battery systems allow electricity to be stored and then efficiently discharged into the grid. Peregrine enhances grid stability and will reduce the risk of brownouts and blackouts by storing electricity and providing it during high demand intervals to prevent power outages.

Energy storage projects like Peregrine also facilitate the addition of further renewable energy projects on the grid by directing energy to storage generated during low demand periods to meet peak demand later in the day. During peak electricity demand, Peregrine can power up to 200 000 homes for two hours per day. The delivery of more electricity supply to the grid during peak periods can also moderate peak electricity prices paid by customers.

