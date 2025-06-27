Enertis Applus+ delivers independent engineering expertise to Texas BESS projects

Enertis Applus+, a global consulting, engineering, and quality control firm with extended expertise in the renewable energy and storage sectors, is acting as an independent engineer for Lydian Energy, a portfolio company of Excelsior Energy Capital.

Enertis Applus+ is providing a comprehensive suite of technical advisory services for a battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio of three standalone projects with a total capacity of 550 MW/1433 MWh. All three projects located in Texas are expected to reach commercial operation date within a year.

Inaki Herrero, Enertis Applus+ Managing Director North America, responded: “BESS projects are gaining increasing relevance as part of the overall energy infrastructure. Standalone BESS systems such as these, which are directly connected to the electrical grid, provide much-needed flexibility and reliability to the overall network. In 2024, Texas exceeded 5 GW of installed storage capacity. In 2025, the Excelsior Energy Capital portfolio of 550 MW will make up almost 10% of additional capacity for the state’s storage resources and enable a considerable leap forward in the deployment of storage assets. We proudly contribute our extensive BESS engineering expertise to key renewable energy players such as Lydian Energy and Excelsior Energy Capital.”

The Enertis Applus+ team, including licensed professional engineers, accredited project managers, and OSHA 30 certified site personnel, performed technical due diligence (TDD) for project financing for each project. Via comprehensive analyses, the team verified that each project complied with the required technical regulations and quality standards, and identified any additional technical and economic risks. Each analysis evaluated site characteristics, design and main equipment, and grid connection, among other aspects.

Enertis Applus+ will perform milestone certification for mechanical completion, substantial completion, and final completion, as the projects progress. All three are at or near notice to proceed status. Team members also evaluated Excelsior Energy Capital’s coverage of equipment warranties and operational agreements, minimising risks and maximising performance.

As Texas continues to expand its BESS assets and BESS technology matures, considerable challenges emerge in its adoption and deployment. Utility-scale standalone BESS projects with a storage capacity exceeding 100 MW and nominal discharge durations of two hours, such as these, are key examples of successful increases in scale and impact.

The individual Excelsior Energy Capital Texas projects include: Headcamp Project (150 MWac/391 MWh), Crane Project (200 MWac/521 MWh), and the Pintail Project (200 MWac/521 MWh).

