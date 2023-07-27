Spearmint Energy commences commissioning activities for 300 MWh battery storage project

Spearmint Energy, a next-generation renewable energy company specialising in battery energy storage, has confirmed the start of commissioning activities at the company’s 300 MWh battery energy storage project known as Revolution. The delivery and installation of the PowerTitan Series battery energy storage system (BESS) supplied by the Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., a global inverter and energy storage system solutions supplier, marks a significant construction milestone for Revolution and brings Spearmint one step closer to commencing commercial operation of the project.

Situated within a major wind and solar hub in the Lower Colorado River Authority’s transmission network, Revolution is expected to be one of the largest BESS projects in the United States. Sungrow’s PowerTitan liquid cooled ESS product uses state-of-the-art lithium iron phosphate battery cells and a liquid cooling system to more efficiently cool the BESS. The successful commissioning of the BESS will enable Spearmint’s Revolution to support a low-cost, clean, and resilient grid for homes and businesses throughout the ERCOT power market.

“We are pleased to partner with Sungrow on our inaugural project,” said Andrew Waranch, Founder, President, and CEO of Spearmint. “We are confident that with Sungrow’s support, Spearmint can help to further establish Texas’ grid as the gold standard for battery storage projects across the country. We look forward to harnessing the capabilities of the PowerTitan platform as Revolution nears operation.”

“As a supplier of battery storage solutions, Sungrow is excited to partner with Spearmint to help bring Revolution online. We are pleased that with this partnership, our PowerTitan Series Liquid Cooling Storage System batteries will continue to meaningfully contribute to the delivery of sustainable power to the ERCOT grid,” added Hank Wang, President at Sungrow Americas.

In December 2022, Spearmint broke ground on Revolution in partnership with Mortenson, a power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor specialising in energy transmission and battery energy storage solutions. The project, which was energised in June 2023, reached mechanical completion in July and is scheduled to begin operations later this year. The project will help bolster Texas’ energy storage capabilities and provide resiliency during times of extreme weather as well as access to renewable energy solutions across the state.

