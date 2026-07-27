Prosolia Energy commissions one of Portugal’s largest BESS

Prosolia Energy, an international independent power producer (IPP), has announced the commissioning of the battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Albispark solar plant, located in Castelo Branco, Portugal.

The project combines 15 MW of power output and 60 MWh of storage capacity with an existing 34.4 MWp photovoltaic (PV) facility. Connected directly to the 150 kV high-voltage transmission grid, it is one of the largest BESS currently in operation in Portugal.

The commissioning of Albispark comes as Portugal’s energy sector increasingly focuses on flexibility solutions to support the integration of growing volumes of renewable generation. As solar and wind generation continue to expand, ensuring that renewable energy can be stored and delivered when needed has become a key priority.

Pedro Silva, Country Manager of Prosolia Energy in Portugal, stated: “The energy sector is entering a new phase. After years focused on expanding renewable generation capacity, the priority is now to ensure the flexibility needed to integrate that energy efficiently and securely into the grid. Energy storage plays a fundamental role in this process. In this context, Albispark, with its 60 MWh of storage capacity, represents an important step towards building the flexible and resilient energy system that Europe now needs.”

Silva added: “Energy storage plays a critical role in improving grid resilience, optimising the use of renewable generation and supporting a more stable and efficient electricity system – one capable of meeting the future needs of consumers, businesses and industry.”

The system uses technology supplied by Trina Storage, a leading global provider of energy storage solutions, specifically designed for utility scale applications and equipped with advanced monitoring and energy management solutions that optimise plant operations and grid interaction.

The project has been selected as a beneficiary of Portugal’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) under the C21 – REPowerEU programme, which aims to strengthen grid flexibility and accelerate the integration of renewable energy sources.

Albispark also represents a strategic milestone for Prosolia Energy. It is the company’s first international utility scale hybridisation project and the first step in a wider international strategy to integrate battery storage across its renewable energy portfolio.

Building on Albispark’s success, the company plans to extend this approach to additional utility scale projects in Portugal, including Santo Varão (Coimbra, 5.5 MW) and Algeruz (Palmela, 8 MW).

These developments reinforce Prosolia Energy’s position as one of the few IPPs operating across both utility scale and distributed generation markets, and its commitment to leading the next phase of Europe’s energy transition, driven by the integration of BESS into renewable generation.

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