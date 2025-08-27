HiTHIUM awarded energy storage contract by SEC

HiTHIUM, a leading global manufacturer of energy storage solutions, has been awarded a major contract by Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to deploy two battery energy storage system projects in northern Saudi Arabia's Tabuk and Hail provinces. The total capacity of the projects is 4 GWh, utilising HiTHIUM's long-duration energy storage battery cells in 6.25 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). This landmark project, developed in partnership with Alfanar Projects, represents one of the largest BESS deployments in the Middle East and will play a pivotal role in advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by enhancing grid stability and renewable energy integration.

Leveraging HiTHIUM’s ∞Cell 1175Ah technology – the world’s first mass-produced long-duration energy storage solution – the project features ∞Power 6.25 MWh Desert Eagle series containerised systems specifically engineered for Saudi Arabia’s harsh climate.

Heat resilience: Multi-layer insulation reduces internal temperatures by 8 – 10°C, ensuring reliable operation in -30°C to 60°C.

Sandstorm protection: Fully sealed components and automated dust alerts minimise maintenance needs.

Proven durability: Critical components rated for 40 000+ hours of continuous operation.

The BESS will provide critical grid services, including load shifting, black-start capabilities, frequency regulation, and voltage support, enabling higher renewable energy penetration and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. As the technology provider, HiTHIUM will oversee system design, supply, installation supervision, and long-term maintenance, while Alfanar Projects leads construction, with commissioning targeted for 2026.

Dr Keramat Fakhari, President of MEA at HiTHIUM, highlighted: “This landmark 4GWh project marks a pivotal moment – not just for Saudi Arabia, but for HiTHIUM’s commitment to delivering mission-critical energy storage where it matters most. By integrating our industry-leading ∞Cell technology with SEC’s vision and Alfanar’s regional expertise, we’re redefining renewable integration in extreme environments. The deployments in Tabuk and Hail set a new benchmark for gigawatt scale storage globally, proving HiTHIUM’s role in accelerating the clean energy transition.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!