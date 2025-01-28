Planning consent granted for Innova Almholme Energy Hub project

Local council planning consent has been granted for Innova’s Almholme Energy Hub project in Doncaster.

With a 1025 MW/2050 MWh energy storage capacity and a 49.9 MW solar capacity, this is the second largest battery storage project in the UK to gain planning consent to date.

The site will be able to store enough energy to power over 37 000 homes in Doncaster for an entire week and will generate enough electricity to power over 15 000 homes in Doncaster every year.

As such, the Almholme Energy Hub is set to play a pivotal role in the UK’s energy transition and net-zero journey. By storing excess energy generated during periods of high-renewable generation, the project will help balance the grid, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and enhance national energy security, providing a sustainable solution to the nation’s growing demand for clean and reliable power.

The site has been designed to incorporate a range of biodiversity enhancements that are well in excess of the mandatory 10% requirement. This includes a predicted increase of 82% in habitat units, 132% in hedgerow units, and 16% in watercourse units. Additionally, a community benefit fund is being established to support local incentives throughout the project’s life span.

Rob Parish, Senior Project Manager at Innova, commented: “We are proud to announce that Almholme Energy Hub has gained planning consent. This facility will provide much-needed energy storage capacity, ensuring that renewable energy sources such as wind and solar are effectively harnessed and distributed.

“As a result, it will play a significant role in helping the UK achieve its clean energy goals, accelerating the transition to renewable power and ensuring a more resilient, sustainable, and affordable energy system for generations to come.”

