Sumitomo Electric selected by Hokkaido Electric Power Network for BESS supply

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd has announced that its vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) has been selected by Hokkaido Electric Power Network, Inc. through a solicitation process to supply a stationary battery storage system to support the expansion of grid interconnection for wind power.

For this project, a 33 MWh VRFB (11 MW × 3 hours) will be installed at Hokkaido Electric Power Network’s Minami-Hayakita substation. The project is being carried out with the understanding and co-operation of Abira Town in Hokkaido, where the substation is located. The town has declared its commitment to becoming a ‘Zero Carbon City’. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of May 2029. Additionally, Sumitomo Electric will enter into a long-term service agreement (LTSA) covering operations and maintenance (O&M) for a 20-year period following project completion, as well as decommissioning at end of operational life, thereby establishing a sustainable lifecycle management framework.

Hokkaido Electric Power Network conducted a solicitation for wind power developers to share the costs of grid-side battery storage under the ‘Solicitation Process for Wind Power Generation Utilizing Grid-Side Batteries (Phase I Remaining Capacity)’ initiative. Through this initiative, 97 000 kW of wind power capacity has been approved for grid interconnection. Sumitomo Electric’s VRFB has been selected through a recent tender for grid-side battery storage, which is required to enable the grid interconnection of these wind power projects.

Sumitomo Electric’s VRFB has been selected based on its long service life, high level of safety, and environmental performance, as well as its proven track record of supplying and operating large scale energy storage systems, including prior installations for the Hokkaido Electric Power Network.

Sumitomo Electric will continue to work towards realising a sustainable society through its VRFB technology, aiming to contribute to the flexible management of electricity supply and demand, the maximisation of renewable energy utilisation, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

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