Vestas secures 186 MW order from EDF power solutions North America

Vestas has received a 186 MW order from EDF power solutions North America to supply 28 EnVentus V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and two EnVentus V162-6.0 MW wind turbines for the Forêt Domaniale wind project in Québec, Canada.

The order includes a 10-year active output management (AOM) 5000 service agreement. Once operational, Forêt Domaniale will provide clean and secure energy to tens of thousands of Québec homes while supporting local job creation and industrial development.

The 186 MW Forêt Domaniale order builds on a series of EnVentus projects with EDF power solutions North America in Québec in 2025, including the 275 MW Madawaska project and the 124 MW Haute-Chaudiêre wind project. Together, these projects amount to almost 600 MW of EnVentus orders in the province, underscoring the strong momentum behind wind development in Québec.

Laura Beane, President, Vestas North America, commented: “Forêt Domaniale represents our third project with EDF power solutions North America in Québec in just the past year, underscoring the strength of our collaboration and the impact that world-class technology paired with proven supply-chain expertise can deliver. Through continued investment in Québec’s energy future, we are helping unlock large scale renewable development across the province. With Hydro-Québec targeting 10 GW of wind capacity by 2035, momentum is clearly accelerating, and partnerships like this are essential to turning that ambitious vision into reality.”

Tristan Grimbert, President and CEO of EDF power solutions North America, added: “Our collaboration with Vestas continues to be a cornerstone of our success, and Forêt Domaniale wind – the third project secured through Hydro-Québec's call for tenders – is a strong reflection of that. We are proud of this collaboration and remain deeply committed to playing a meaningful role in shaping Québec's energy future.”

Vestas is a leader in Canada’s onshore wind market, with an installed base of more than 5 GW across all 10 provinces and a supply chain supported by over 300 local suppliers. The Forêt Domaniale project builds on a milestone year for Vestas in Quebec in 2025, marked by new turbine sales and construction and commissioning milestones that will deliver more than 1 GW of clean energy impact.

Jeff Fuchs, Senior Vice President, Onshore Sales, Vestas North America, noted: “As a technology leader with deep local expertise, we’re able to deliver projects that reflect exactly what our customers need; reliable performance, execution excellence, and long-term value. We are committed to supporting our customers and the province with solutions that deliver meaningful, lasting benefits for communities for generations to come.”

As part of a shared commitment to strengthen local manufacturing and job creation, EDF power solutions and Vestas have partnered with Québec-based Marmen as the tower supplier, supporting 150 direct jobs in Matane.

Vincent Trudel, President and CEO, Marmen, concluded: “Forêt Domaniale is a strong example of how sustained collaboration between developers, OEMs, and local manufacturers can advance the energy transition while strengthening the regional economy. Marmen is proud to work with Vestas and EDF power solutions and remains committed to supporting the long-term growth of wind energy in Québec through local manufacturing expertise.”

Delivery of the turbines is expected to begin in 2Q27, with commissioning scheduled for 4Q27.

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