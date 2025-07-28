enspired enters new key markets in Spain and Poland as part of expansion strategy

enspired, Europe’s most technologically advanced optimiser of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and leader of the transparency movement for BESS revenue assessment, has joined forces with well-established local partners in Spain and Poland to help clients in the two countries make the most of their assets and accelerate the energy transition.

Energy storage is gaining momentum in the Spanish market, backed by ambitious national targets of installing 22.5 GW by 2030, regulatory reforms, and dedicated subsidies. As early movers in battery storage optimisation, enspired and Nexus Energía have formed a strategic alliance to support the BESS take-off in Spain with a commercial solution that has already been tested and is successful in other countries.

As part of the collaboration, enspired’s technical infrastructure will be integrated into Nexus Energía’s renewable optimisation offering to make cutting-edge optimisation services accessible for both standalone and co-located assets in Spain. The integration allows enspired to use targeted, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered optimisation strategies for batteries in Nexus Energía’s portfolio to maximise monetisation across multiple markets.

enspired is the first and only optimiser with published portfolio performance, a metric that shows actual battery revenues certified by independent auditor KPMG Austria. Portfolio performance gives asset owners confidence that the revenue claims made by enspired are not just true but verifiable.

BESS is suitable for participation in the tertiary reserve market in Spain, as manual Frequency Restoration Reserve (FRR) yields solid revenues, similarly to Greece. Additionally, the upcoming switch to quarterly-hour products benefits assets that do not have ramp-up or ramp-down times, nor a technical minimum they need to comply with. This favours BESS over competitors like hydro or combined cycle gas turbines (CCGTs).

Miguel Fandiño, Deputy General Manager of Nexus Energía, responded: “This alliance facilitates the advancement of storage. It allows us to combine our leading position in balancing services with enspired’s lauded approach to AI-powered optimisation to maximise value for customers while supporting grid stability in Spain. Our goal is to accelerate the development of storage projects to ensure their future profitability in an increasingly complex environment with negative pricing. Moreover, we are convinced that this solution can facilitate project financing the way enspired already demonstrated in countries like Germany and the Netherlands. This is a significant step towards the efficient integration of storage into the Spanish electricity system.”

One of the most promising emerging markets in Europe, Poland offers valuable investment opportunities for large scale energy storage facilities and access to its signal-activated reserve market (RUS), worth over €564 million annually.

Additionally, the recent connection to PICASSO enables cross-border activation of automatic FRR. To effectively capture the value of the Polish market, enspired decided to forge a partnership with green tech company Ekovoltis, the country's first balancing services provider (BSP) and a leading supplier of electricity from renewables. The collaboration enables access to the most advanced BESS optimisation service in Poland for a pipeline of over 420 MW.

The increase in renewable sources in the energy mix intensifies the demand for balancing services amid limited availability of traditional RUS sources (e.g. thermal power plants). Several factors make battery systems ideal for providing sustainable RUS services:

They respond quickly and efficiently.

They can flexibly store and release energy.

They are easy to control, emission-free, and weather-independent.

Entering the market is a complex and time-consuming process – it takes 12 – 18 months to build and launch a large energy storage facility, and another 6 months to qualify for RUS provision. Additionally, a strategy to maximise profits from RUS and from arbitrage on the energy market is required. This is where Ekovoltis’ first-mover approach and enspired’s innovative strategy for commercial optimisation come in.

The Polish BESS market is still taking shape and deployment of the first large scale battery storage facilities is expected in early 2026. Meanwhile, the potential is enormous – the estimated annual revenue from 1 MW is at least €188 000, and advanced optimisation can increase profits by an additional 15 – 25%. The joint service enables asset owners to bypass the lengthy and risky process of building the necessary infrastructure and provides them with immediate access to a data-driven commercial strategy with proven success in Europe’s most developed markets.

The combination of enspired’s state-of-the-art, in-house optimisation platform and certified commercial performance with Ekovoltis’ operational expertise and local market knowledge allows BESS owners to unlock the full profitability of their business case markedly faster than with competing offers. As the exclusive BSP, Ekovoltis provides the necessary technical infrastructure, while enspired is responsible for the commercial optimisation of assets.

Bartlomiej Kalisiewicz, Representative of the Ekovoltis Management Board, added: “Thanks to our partnership with enspired, we are taking another step forward by offering our customers access to the best energy storage optimisation technology in Europe. This solution will allow them to stay ahead of the market and reap the maximum benefits from their investments while supporting the stability of the national energy system.”

enspired’s impressive growth keeps the company busy: Germany’s largest storage project, a 103.5 MW/238.5 MWh battery owned by ECO STOR, went live earlier in 2025, and the collaboration with Optimus Energy in Greece entails an initial portfolio of 270 MW/540 MWh for optimisation. enspired continues to secure new deals and markets on a global scale.

CEO of enspired, Jürgen Mayerhofer, concluded: “Dynamic markets change quickly, but they also allow you to grow fast. When expanding internationally, the two most important tools are technology and experience. Our proprietary platform allows us to stay flexible in all markets while applying learnings from existing markets to new countries and vice versa. We value working with strong local partners like Nexus Energía in Spain and Ekovoltis in Poland, who understand the market and know how to capture value. With this formula in place, we have everything we need to scale globally.”

