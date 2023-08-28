SSE Renewables starts construction of 150 MW battery storage project at Ferrybridge

SSE Renewables has celebrated construction starting at its 150 MW/300 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire, with a ground-breaking ceremony.

Delegates from SSE Renewables were joined for the event by principal contractor, OCU Services Ltd, and battery supplier, Sungrow Power UK Ltd, on 14 August 2023.

The Ferrybridge site once helped power the UK with its landmark coal-fired plant until its decommissioning by SSE in 2016. Construction of a battery asset heralds a new era in the site’s energy evolution – bringing the flexibility needed to help the UK get to net zero.

Once complete at the end of 2024, SSE’s flexible battery storage asset will be capable of providing the UK’s national grid with a total 300 MWh of flexible capacity as it can operate for two hours at a time.

“We’re breaking new ground with our first battery at an existing SSE site. Ferrybridge used to be a coal site; but today we’ve evolved to building a 150 MW flexible battery asset that can store the energy we need to help get to net zero,” said Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Solar and Battery at SSE Renewables.

“Breaking ground on the 150 MW BESS at Ferrybridge is a fantastic project milestone to achieve.

“We’re proud to be involved in this low-carbon technology scheme and look forward to continued collaborative working with SSE Renewables and Sungrow to safely deliver this key piece of infrastructure; critical in meeting the UK’s peak demand and power requirements,” added Vince Bowler, Managing Director of OCU Services Ltd.

“Sungrow is proud to supply our liquid cooled energy storage system, the PowerTitan, to this landmark project. We are excited for what is to come with our partnership with SSE Renewables as we work towards maximising the profitability for the project with cutting-edge products and services,” concluded Lewis Li, President of Sungrow Europe.

SSE Renewables is progressing a 1.2 GW secured pipeline of solar and battery projects across the UK and Ireland; with a further 1.3 GW of other prospective sites under development. These assets complement SSE’s existing portfolio of other low carbon infrastructure such as wind and hydro.

Ferrybridge is SSE Renewables’ second battery storage project under construction, with a 50 MW BESS site at Salisbury due to be fully operational before the end of 2023. The business has also received planning consent for battery storage projects at Fiddler’s Ferry (150 MW) and Monk Fryston (320 MW).

SSE recently set out plans that could see the group invest up to £40 billion in low carbon technology across the decade to 2031/2032, with a fully funded £18 billion five-year investment plan to 2027. In doing so SSE expects to create 1000 new green jobs a year.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.