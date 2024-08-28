Sungrow signs independent energy storage project with SSE Renewables

Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has reached a supply agreement with SSE Renewables, providing the PowerTitan liquid-cooled energy storage system for the Monk Fryston 320 MW/640 MWh independent energy storage project in Yorkshire, the UK. As one of the largest battery energy storage projects in the UK, the project will be connected to the UK's highest voltage level grid, providing stable green electricity support for the local grid and enhancing grid flexibility and reliability. Once operational, the project will have the capacity to provide emergency power supply for approximately 500 000 people, supporting the UK to achieve its carbon neutrality goals.

SSE Renewables is a leading developer and operator of renewable energy generation, headquartered in the UK and Ireland, with a growing presence internationally. In this high-voltage transmission project, Sungrow's PowerTitan energy storage system successfully won the favour of SSE Renewables with its excellent grid support capabilities, intelligent liquid-cooled temperature control technology, and full-link safety guarantee mechanism.

Leading grid support technology enhances grid resilience and stability Connecting energy storage systems to the UK's highest voltage level grid poses significant challenges to its voltage withstand capability, stability, flexibility, and safety. The ‘Stem Cell Grid Technology’ equipped with PowerTitan can effectively balance grid loads, significantly enhance grid resilience and stability, and enable Sungrow's energy storage system to perform well in various complex grid environments through functions such as rapid frequency and voltage regulation, dynamic harmonic suppression, and fault ride-through.

In addition, PowerTitan also has internationally certified system safety qualifications, with its core equipment fully self-developed and highly coordinated between hardware and software, ensuring safe and worry-free operation throughout the entire lifecycle.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to SSE for their invaluable support and unwavering trust. With the increasing importance of energy storage, Sungrow is constantly improving its energy storage technology to provide customers with efficient, reliable, and safe energy storage systems. These systems can effectively and efficiently support grid stability and drive further progress of renewables. The leading grid-following and grid-forming capabilities of PowerTitan have also laid the foundation for the successful operation of this project,” said James Li, Director ESS of Sungrow Europe.

Sungrow’s energy storage systems, having achieved remarkable shipments in 2023 of over 10.5 GWh worldwide, are supporting the adoption of utility scale storage systems across the energy industry. With a full range of innovative energy storage solutions and zero security incidents, Sungrow is on the path to becoming the world-leader in supply of ESS equipment and integrated system solutions.

