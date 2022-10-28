ENGIE acquires 6 GW of solar and battery storage capacity projects from Belltown Power

The acquisition of these 33 early to late-stage projects will accelerate renewables development across multiple states in North America and significantly strengthen the Group’s project pipeline.

ENGIE announced it has acquired a 6 GW portfolio of solar, as well as paired and standalone battery storage development projects from Belltown Power U.S. The transaction includes 33 projects comprising some 2.7 GW of solar with 0.7 GW of paired storage and 2.6 GW of standalone battery storage. The projects are located across ERCOT, PJM, MISO, and WECC.

ENGIE already has a strong position in North America, with 3.9 GW of installed renewable capacity at 100% as of 30 June 2022. The projects are a strong addition to ENGIE’s existing renewables and storage pipeline in the US.

“This acquisition is a perfect illustration of ENGIE’s strategy to accelerate our investments in renewable energy in our key markets. It is an important step towards achieving our goal of 80 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2030. By combining green electricity generation with paired and standalone storage, ENGIE will contribute to the flexibility of the grid to improve its reliability and resilience,” said Paulo Almirante, ENGIE’s Senior Executive Vice President, in charge of Renewable, Energy Management, and Nuclear Activities.

