Aukera Energy receives planning consent for solar and BESS projects

The Scottish Government has issued approval for a 45 MW solar farm with a 40 MW embedded battery energy storage system (BESS) facility in South Ayrshire. The Loch Fergus scheme alongside the consented Benthead project, which is about to go into construction, will add to a growing pipeline of projects in Scotland. Jointly developed by renewable energy developers Aukera and Locogen, the project is due to come on stream in 2026.

The decision came after detailed consultation with the local community and key experts within the various councils and decision makers.

Producing approximately 57 GWh of clean energy, the Loch Fergus project will provide the equivalent energy to power over 13 600 homes, preventing 19 000 t of CO 2 from release into the atmosphere. Richard Hillam, Aukera UK’s Development Director, said: “this is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in this project and a continuation of our successful partnership with Locogen”. Hillam added: “Scotland’s central and local governments are yet again demonstrating the country’s desire to rapidly decarbonise”.

Stuart Hamilton, Head of Development at Locogen commented: “We are delighted to have received planning approval for the Loch Fergus solar farm. Solar energy is one of the lowest cost and quickly deployable forms of renewable energy and this project will make a significant contribution to the Scottish Government’s net zero target by 2045”.

Aukera will build and operate the Loch Fergus scheme as part of its growing operational portfolio.

