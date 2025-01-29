Alfen signs agreement with FlevoBESS for BESS

Alfen, an energy solutions specialist in Europe, has signed an agreement with FlevoBESS to deliver a 31.6 MW/126.4 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), one of the first large scale four-hour systems in the Netherlands. Located near Dronten, in Flevoland, a central part of the Netherlands, the system will support the region’s ambitious energy transition goals by stabilising the grid, enabling renewable integration, and preparing for future expansions to 204 MWh by 2028. The agreement was signed in December 2024 and installation is on track for completion in 3Q25.

This project leverages Alfen’s expertise across multiple businesses to deliver a comprehensive energy storage solution. It integrates Alfen’s latest generation of battery containers, which have an exceptional energy density of up to 4 MWh within a 20 ft container. This design enables efficient back-to-back and side-by-side installations, significantly reducing the required footprint. Paired with Alfen’s largest inverters on the market, these containers deliver up to four hours of discharge capability to increase demand for energy solutions that can handle longer durations of supply and demand balancing.

This four-hour system marks a pivotal step in energy storage, enabling applications that require greater flexibility and multi-functionality. With four hours of discharge, these systems can better support grid balancing, renewable energy integration, and energy trading, while offering operators the potential to run more simultaneous applications, increasing the system’s overall efficiency and value.

Alfen’s Smart Grids team will provide a high-capacity walk-in substation to enable seamless integration with the local energy infrastructure, while the energy storage systems team will deploy 6 7.5 MVA subsystems. These innovations demonstrate Alfen’s commitment to delivering scalable and forward-looking energy solutions tailored to the energy market’s evolving needs.

“Alfen’s innovative four-hour solution optimises space and incorporates the latest safety and operational advancements to ensure greater reliability and efficiency,” Schockaert said. “We’re proud to partner with FlevoBESS to introduce this innovation advancement and demonstrate Alfen’s commitment to offer scalable and forward-looking energy solutions.”

FlevoBESS is a consortium of local entrepreneurs and participants from the Flevoland region, united by their commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and fostering regional economic growth. By investing directly in the project, the local community plays an active role in its success, creating a sense of shared ownership and reinforcing Flevoland’s reputation as a hub of sustainable innovation.

“The FlevoBESS project is built on collaboration and innovation across multiple stakeholders,” added Gert Naber, Board Member of FlevoBESS. “Our consortium is committed to making a real impact in the region by driving local engagement and making sustainable progress. We chose Alfen as a key partner for their proven track record in developing innovative, sustainable energy storage solutions and their dedication to making this project successful. In particular, FlevoBESS is a local initiative with all our shareholders having strong roots in this region. Partnering with Alfen, a company with strong local roots for more than 85 years, is a natural fit. Together, we’re building a reliable energy infrastructure that brings economic and environmental benefits to our community.”

